Kamrup Metro District Seeks Citizen Suggestions to Combat Guwahati Urban Flooding

HT Digital

August 10, Saturday: In a proactive move to address the persistent issue of urban flooding in Guwahati, the Kamrup Metro District Administration has called upon citizens to provide suggestions and inputs. The initiative is part of a broader effort by the Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Department, which has recently constituted a Technical Committee dedicated to mitigating the city’s flooding problems.

- Advertisement -

The district administration has issued a public notification inviting residents to share their ideas and solutions for tackling the flooding challenges. Citizens are encouraged to send their suggestions via email to suggestionfloodmitigation@gmail.com by August 24, 2024.

This move reflects the administration’s commitment to involving the community in finding practical and sustainable solutions to the recurring problem of urban flooding, which has long plagued the city, causing significant disruption and damage.

By seeking input from those directly affected, the authorities aim to gather a wide range of perspectives and potential solutions that could contribute to the development of a comprehensive flood mitigation strategy. The administration has assured that all suggestions will be carefully considered as part of the ongoing efforts to protect Guwahati from future flood risks.