Leading Real Estate Companies Collaborate To Develop ‘The Majesty’

GUWAHATI, Feb 26: Two pioneering real estate companies in the Northeast region, Uttarayan Group and Paramount Developers, have joined forces to introduce ‘The Majesty,’ a premium residential development nestled in Gorchuk, at the heart of Guwahati. With its meticulously designed elevation, The Majesty redefines luxury living in the region.

The project was formally launched recently in the presence of Gauhati MP Queen Oja as chief guest and several other dignitaries. Widely respected musician Kailash Kher performed in the musical evening organised on the occasion.

Featuring a selection of 3BHK, 4BHK, and 5BHK units, The Majesty offers a total of 106 spaciously crafted homes spread across a sprawling 104,787 sqft land parcel. What distinguishes this project is its commitment to providing residents with a harmonious blend of opulence and natural surroundings, with 70% of the area designated as open space. Notably, the project site enjoys proximity to the airport, enhancing convenience for residents.

Comprising three premium B+G+16 residential towers and one Ultra Premium B+G+11 residential tower, The Majesty emanates architectural brilliance from every angle. The entire society is equipped with full power backup and fire safety mechanisms compliant with FESA standards, ensuring residents’ peace of mind regarding safety and security.

The architectural design and structural integrity of The Majesty have been meticulously overseen by esteemed firms such as Studio Gravity from Dubai, Bhajanka Associates, SPA Consultants, and Prolific Design. This collaborative effort has resulted in a residential complex that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of modern urban dwellers.

A standout feature of The Majesty is its promise of a 360-degree view from all flats, offering residents breathtaking vistas of the surrounding landscape.

Moreover, with RERA approval, prospective buyers can rest assured of the project’s legality and adherence to regulatory standards.

Notably, Uttarayan Group and Paramount Developers have a distinguished track record of delivering lakhs of sqft spaces to their satisfied customers over the last decade, underscoring their commitment to excellence in the real estate sector. They have consistently delivered flats on time, further enhancing their reputation for reliability and quality.

As a landmark project in Guwahati, The Majesty sets a new standard for residential developments in the region, representing the pinnacle of luxury living. With its blend of exquisite design, premium amenities, and serene surroundings, The Majesty emerges as a coveted address for those seeking an elevated lifestyle experience, a press release stated.