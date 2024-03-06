‘Arista By Ambition’ Launched In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 5: Guwahati, which is one of the most hospitality & tourism building cities, has added an exclusive feather onto its much glorious cap as it opened doors of ‘Arista by Ambition’ a luxury hotel with 5-star facilities by Ambition Group in the heart of Guwahati.

Anupam Sarma, chairman & managing director, Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd; Anindya Sarma, director; Prakash Agarwal, director and Prasun Bhattacharya, general manager were present on the occasion

Strategically located in the heart of upscale Guwahati at Ananda Nagar, Christian Basti, the hotel is within proximity of the airport and railway station. Tourist landmarks are within few-kilometer radius of the hotel. The hotel has best of the dining facilities which includes restaurant, bar, coffee shop, roof-top restaurant and banquet hall.

On the launch of ‘Arista by Ambition’ Hotel, Anupam Sarma, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to launch our first luxury hotel with 5star facilities in the heart of Guwahati. Assam is a key market for us and Guwahati remains a promising destination due to its thriving leisure and business footprint. Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd is a construction company. Now we have also entered into the hospitality sector with the launch of one of the finest five star facility hotels in the region under Ambition Group. We are also planning to open an Ayurveda Wellness Centre in Kerala, followed by a premium luxury Bungalow along with 5 Star Resort in Sonapur, Guwahati. We are confident that ‘Arista by Ambition’ will set benchmarks in the city as far as the hospitality is concerned.”

The hotel also has Wi-Fi connectivity, travel desk, 24-hour Bell desk, valet parking, business/work desk, STD/ISD calling facility, in-room safe & tea/coffee maker, electronic key card, hair dryer, eco-friendly toiletries. The hotel also has non-smoking rooms, LED TV, exhaustive channel List, wake-up call facility, extensive banqueting (30-1000 pax), 24-hour room service, 24-hour coffee shop, multi-use electric socket, iron board and press, to name a few.

Anupam Sarma is also one of the founders of ARNAVVAM METAL INDUSTRIES (AMI) which is located at Bezkuchi, Nathkuchi (Tihu), Nalbari. The industry started under the leadership of Anupam Sarma in the year 2023 with a mission to cater to the requirements of infrastructure sector, railway sector, steel plants, power plants, refineries and heavy engineering units. It is equipped with all modern machineries and highly skilled and dedicated manpower, where products like Fabrication of built up girders, Expandable Bridges, Steel Flyover Structures, PEB Structures are manufactured strictly to the Indian and International standards and specifications, catering to the industrial requirements in India.

Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd is a private limited company formed in the year 2009 and it had taken over existing business including all assets and liabilities of Anupam Sarma. The company is a leading civil contractor in the north-eastern region of India and it has executed contracts with value of about Rs 800.00 crores approx in the last 3 three financial years. At present, the company has total work orders in hand to the extent of Rs 600.00 crores Approx. The company has executed various types of prestigious projects of roads, bridges & building construction works under various departments like like Assam PWD (NH works), PWD (Roads), PWD (Building), NF Railway, North East Mega Food Park etc., NHAI etc. The company maintains Quality Assurance Systems and procedures that emphasize on the importance of obtaining results and effectiveness by following continuous processes and a constant need to improve. The principles of ISO have also been taken into consideration while developing Quality Assurance System. A sizeable material testing laboratory has been maintained for quality control.