MG Comet EV Reaches Guwahati

GUWAHATI, Feb 26: MG (Morris Garages), a British automobile brand with a 100-year-old legacy, reiterates its commitment towards faster adoption of Green Mobility in India with MG Comet EV. After covering more than 19 states, Smart and Sustainable MG Comet EV Drive reached Guwahati. The objective of the drive is to create awareness around EVs – a sustainable, practical, and economical mobility solution for cities like Guwahati.

Last year, MG Motor India launched Comet – The Smart EV that sets new standards for the next generation of urban mobility in India. It is the second EV in MG Motor India’s portfolio with futuristic and user-friendly smart technologies. MG Comet is a practical solution for the people in Guwahati.With Comet EV’s practical and smart design (Big inside and compact outside), it is easy to drive, manoeuvre, and park in congested areas, making it a perfect city car. It offers a claimed range of 230kms on a single charge*, and the cost of ownership for Comet is less than the cost of buying two pizzas in a month.

The MG Comet offers a unique, distinctive, sleek design, advanced connectivity, and entertainment features that set it apart from other EVs in India. It comes with a 10.25 head unit and a 10.25 digital cluster. The Comet EV comes loaded with iSMART infotainment, offering 50+ connected features, including remote vehicle functions like AC start, lock, unlock, and status check, as well as live location sharing and tracking. It also offers more than 100 voice commands to control the EV, including 35+ Hinglish Commands. The Smart EV comes loaded with active and passive safety features like Dual Front Airbags, ABS +EBD, Front & Rear 3 pt. Seat Belts, Rear Parking Camera & Sensor, TPMS (Indirect) and ISOFIX Child Seat. MG Comet has gone through 17 hot stamping panels for structural safety and 39 stringent tests for vehicle and battery safety, making it a safe vehicle for our customers.

The Comet EV comes with three variants, Pace, Play and Plush, starting at Rs 6.99 lakh, Rs 7.88 lakh and Rs 8.58(ex-showroom). The MG Comet EV is offered in 5 Colour Options, including Dual tone (Apple Green + Starry Black and Candy White+ Starry Black), Apple Green, Candy White, Aurora Silver and Starry Black.

The Comet EV is based on the versatile GSEV (Global Smart Electric Vehicle) platform, boasts a sleek and roomy design with natural agility that enables seamless and stress-free urban commuting and comes with more than 80 customisation options of extended vehicle warranty and service packages starting at Rs. 5000. MG Comet EV comes with several personalisation options, including 250+ sticker options, graphics, a wide range of add-ons, accessories, funky body wraps and cool stickers to add to the fun and tech vibe of the Smart EV.