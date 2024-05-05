More Summer special trains to operate from Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 4: NFR to operate three pairs of summer special trains from Guwahati to cope up with the sudden surge in passengers demand during summer.

One special train will operate between Guwahati and Jammu Tawi in Jammu & Kashmir for nine trips each and the other will operate between Guwahati and Hadapsar in Pune, Maharashtra for eight trips each in both directions. Both the trains will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier and sleeper class coaches for the convenience of the passengers. Another, special train will run as one way from Guwahati towards Agartala for a single trip.

Accordingly, summer special train no 05656 (Guwahati – Jammu Tawi) will depart from Guwahati at 8.30 pm on every Monday from May 6 till July 1 to reach Jammu Tawi at 5.35 pm on Wednesday.

In return direction, summer special train no. 05655 (Jammu Tawi– Guwahati) will depart from Jammu Tawiat 10:00 am on every Thursday May 9 till July 4, to reach Guwahati at 1.20 pm 13:20 hours on Saturday. During its both ways journey the special train will run via Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar,Begusarai, Hajipur, Chhapra,Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ludhiana, Kathua.

Another summer special train no. 05610 (Guwahati – Hadapsar) will depart from Guwahati at 8.40 pm on every Monday from May 6 till June 24 to reach Hadapsar at 6.20 pm on Wednesday. In return direction, summer special train no. 05609 (Hadapsar – Guwahati) will depart from Hadapsar at 10:00 am on every Thursday from May 9 till June 27 to reach Guwahati at 08:15 am on Saturday. During its both ways journey the special train will run via Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, Katihar, Barauni, Danapur,Buxar, Mirzapur, Satna,Itarsi, Kopargaon.

Wait listed passengers of other trains travelling in these routes can avail the opportunity to travel with comfort during this summer in these special trains. The details of stoppages and timings of these train are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N. F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

One-way special train no. 05663 (Guwahati – Agartala) will depart from Guwahati at 11.30 pm on May 7 to reach Agartala at 4 pm on the next day. Consisting of AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper and general coaches the one-way special train will run via Jagiroad, Chaparmukh, Hojai, Lumding, New Haflong, Badarpur, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat and Ambassa.