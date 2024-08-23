30 C
Friday, August 23, 2024
New Flyover Planned for Guwahati’s Rukminigaon; Residents Concerned About Flood Relief

Guwahati's Rukminigaon is set to get a new flyover, but residents remain skeptical about whether it will address the ongoing flood issues in the area.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 23, Friday: Guwahati’s Rukminigaon area is slated to receive a new flyover, according to recent plans unveiled by the authorities. While the infrastructure project aims to improve traffic flow and connectivity, residents of the area are expressing skepticism regarding the flyover’s impact on the region’s persistent flood problems.

For years, Rukminigaon has faced severe waterlogging during the monsoon season, leading to significant disruption in daily life. Despite the promise of enhanced infrastructure, locals are concerned that the new flyover may not adequately address the underlying flood issues that continue to plague the area.

The residents’ apprehensions highlight the ongoing challenges of balancing infrastructure development with effective flood management, a concern that remains at the forefront of community discussions as the project moves forward.

