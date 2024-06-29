29 C
Pharma Graduates Protest Delay in Registration Process

June 29, Saturday: Pharmacy graduates in Guwahati have taken to the streets to protest against significant delays in the registration process necessary for beginning their professional careers. The demonstrations highlight the frustration among recent graduates who are unable to secure employment or pursue further education due to the prolonged administrative hurdles.

The registration process, overseen by regulatory authorities, is crucial for pharmacy graduates to obtain licenses that validate their qualifications and allow them to practice legally. However, recent backlogs and procedural delays have left many graduates in limbo, facing uncertainty about their future prospects in the pharmaceutical sector.

During the protests, participants voiced their concerns about the adverse impact of these delays on their livelihoods and professional aspirations. Many graduates emphasized that without timely registration, they are unable to apply for jobs in hospitals, pharmacies, or pharmaceutical companies, hindering their ability to contribute to the healthcare sector.

Authorities responsible for the registration process have cited logistical challenges and procedural complexities as reasons for the delays. They assured protesters of efforts to streamline the process and expedite pending applications, acknowledging the urgency of addressing the graduates’ grievances.

The protests underscored broader issues within the regulatory framework governing healthcare professions, prompting calls for reforms to ensure smoother transitions for graduates entering the workforce. Participants in the demonstrations expressed hope that their collective action would prompt authorities to prioritize resolving the registration backlog and restoring confidence among aspiring pharmacy professionals.

As the protests continue to draw attention to the plight of pharmacy graduates in Guwahati, stakeholders are urged to collaborate on finding sustainable solutions that facilitate timely and efficient registration processes, thereby supporting the region’s healthcare workforce and ensuring quality healthcare delivery.

