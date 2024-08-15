Police Tighten Security in Guwahati Following ULFA (I) Bomb Threat

HT Digital

August 15, Thursday: In response to a recent bomb threat issued by the ULFA (Independent), police in Guwahati have ramped up security across the city. The threat, which has sparked concern among residents, led to an immediate and coordinated response from law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety.

Security personnel have been deployed at key locations, including markets, transportation hubs, and government buildings. Checkpoints have been set up to monitor and regulate the movement of vehicles and individuals, with special attention given to areas considered high-risk.

The police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or objects. Despite the heightened security, authorities have assured the public that there is no need for panic, as all necessary measures are being taken to prevent any untoward incidents.

The situation remains tense, but under control, as the police continue their efforts to maintain peace and order in the city.