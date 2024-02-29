17 C
Road Accident Claims Budding Cricketer In City

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 28:  A tragic road accident in Lokhra area claimed a budding cricketer recently.

The deceased youth, who was traveling on a two-wheeler, met with an accident near Forest Gate in the Lokhra area of Guwahati. He was identified as Dipankar Rongpi.

Meanwhile, the other youth on the motorcycle also sustained injuries in the accident and his condition remains critical, sources said.

While, the details of the accident are yet to surface, it has been reported that the injured youth, identified as Montu Das, was rushed to the nearby Ayursundra Hospital where he is fighting for his life.

