Successful Cleanliness Campaign Held in MC Road Area, Kharguli

HT Digital

July 4, Thursday: A cleanliness campaign emphasizing Swachh Survekshan’s “Safai apnao, Bimari bhagao” initiative was successfully held in the MC Road area of Kharguli. The event, aimed at promoting cleanliness and hygiene to combat diseases, saw active participation from the local community and esteemed guests. The presence of the Councillor, Executive Officer, Junior Technical Officers (JTOs), and the Supervisor of Division 2 highlighted the importance of the campaign.

Participants engaged in various activities, including cleaning the streets, educating residents on waste management, and distributing hygiene kits. The campaign concluded with a call to maintain cleanliness and work collectively towards a healthier environment. The local authorities expressed their gratitude to all participants and reiterated their commitment to sustaining such initiatives in the future.

The Councillor commended the collective effort and highlighted the importance of community involvement in keeping the environment clean. He urged residents to make cleanliness a daily habit and emphasized that such initiatives not only improve public health but also enhance the beauty of the area. The Executive Officer echoed these sentiments, assuring that the administration will continue to support and organize similar campaigns to ensure the sustainability of these cleanliness efforts. The event ended with a pledge by all participants to maintain the cleanliness standards set during the campaign.