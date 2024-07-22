30 C
Transformer Explosion in Guwahati Raises Concerns Over APDCL’s Safety Standards

A recent transformer explosion in Guwahati has sparked concerns over the safety standards of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

HT Digital

July 22, Monday: A recent transformer explosion in Guwahati has raised significant concerns regarding the safety standards of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL). The incident, which occurred in a residential area, has prompted an outcry from local residents and officials alike, calling for an immediate review of the utility company’s safety protocols.

The explosion, which fortunately did not result in any casualties, has highlighted potential lapses in the maintenance and inspection routines of APDCL. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud blast, followed by a power outage that affected the surrounding neighborhoods. The incident has instilled fear among residents about the reliability and safety of the electrical infrastructure.

In response to the incident, local authorities have demanded a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion and a comprehensive audit of the existing safety measures in place. APDCL has assured the public that they are taking the matter seriously and have initiated an internal inquiry to determine the exact cause of the explosion and prevent such occurrences in the future.

This event has sparked a broader discussion on the need for stringent safety standards and regular maintenance checks to ensure the safety of the public and the reliability of the power supply system in Guwahati.

