Guwahati
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Floods, Chaos Across Guwahati

Guwahati
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 22: Guwahati residents woke up to a chaotic morning as heavy overnight rains triggered flash floods across the city, turning roads into rivers and making daily commutes a struggle.

Key areas such as Anil Nagar, Rajgarh Link Road, Chandmari, and Hatigaon were heavily waterlogged by the time people set out for work.

Office-goers were seen wading through knee-deep water, while many vehicles broke down mid-journey, causing massive traffic jams and adding to the confusion.

The downpour not only brought movement to a standstill but also caused widespread power outages across several parts of the city.

While electricity was gradually restored, some localities were still without power at the time of reporting.

The scenes of flooded streets, stranded commuters, and stalled vehicles have once again highlighted Guwahati's chronic issue of artificial flooding.

Despite repeated assurances from authorities, the city's drainage system continues to fail with every heavy rain, forcing residents to endure the same hardships year after year.

