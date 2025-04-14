Guwahati: Authorities Launch Major Drive Targeting Heavy Vehicle Violations

HT Digital

In a proactive move to boost road safety and address regulatory violations among heavy vehicle operators, enforcement agencies carried out an extensive checking drive across Guwahati on April 13, 2025.

The operation was strategically timed to coincide with the festive season, when traffic volumes typically rise, increasing the risk of accidents.

During the drive, authorities inspected a total of 199 dumpers at various checkpoints throughout the city. The operation led to the detection of 24 violations, underscoring persistent issues related to compliance among commercial vehicle drivers.

The most commonly observed offence was drivers failing to wear seat belts, accounting for 15 of the recorded violations. Additionally, two dumpers were operating without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, while three cases of drunken driving were reported—posing significant threats to public safety.

Further infractions included one driver found operating a vehicle without a valid driving license and three dumpers flagged for overloading beyond permissible limits.

Enforcement officials responded swiftly: 18 cases were forwarded to court as non-FIR matters, six offenders were issued e-challans on the spot, and three driving licenses were seized, particularly in connection with the more serious violations such as intoxicated driving and operating a vehicle without a license.

Authorities emphasized the importance of these checks in curbing unsafe practices and maintaining order on the roads. They assured the public that such drives would be conducted regularly to ensure compliance and promote responsible driving, especially among operators of heavy vehicles.