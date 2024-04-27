Young prodigy from Guwahati Aaradhyaa Dhanuka receives India’s youngest honorary doctorate degree

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 27: Aaradhyaa Dhanuka, a 10-year-old prodigy from Guwahati, has become the youngest recipient of the Doctorate Award by the Honorary Doctorate Award Council.

Her extraordinary achievements have gained national and international recognition, including a doctorate degree in sports from the World Peace of United Nations University. On April 27, 2024, she was honoured with the Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Samaan Award by Bollywood actress Dia Mirza in New Delhi.

The ceremony was attended by notable personalities like Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav, International Wrestler Narsingh Yadav, and Judge Avnish Saxena. Dr. Aaradhyaa Dhanuka has shown remarkable talent in sports, holding seven State Records, three National Records, and three World Records, earning her the title of “Hula Hooping Girl of Assam.”

Her achievements in academics and sports inspire others to overcome their limitations and strive for success. Aaradhyaa Dhanuka is the daughter of respected industrialist Dr. Ghanshyam and Swati Dhanuka, and the grand-daughter of well-known social worker Dr. Ashok and Kusum Dhanuka.

Her journey demonstrates the power of dedication and determination, making her a source of pride for Assam and a symbol of hope for the nation’s youth.