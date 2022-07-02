9 Injured In US Shooting

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, July 1 (IANS): A shooting in the US city of Newark has left nine people injured, multiple media outlets reported.

The shooting on Thursday took place on the 200 block of Clinton Place at around 6.20 p.m., Xinhua news agency quoted the reports as saying citing police.

The victims, including a juvenile, were transported to hospital to treat gunshot wounds.

All of them are reportedly in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation by the Newark Police Department. No further details were immediately known.

The mass shooting came less than a week after President Joe Biden signed into law what had been touted as a gun safety bill.

The compromise legislation took effect a month after a gunman broke into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers in a rampage that had triggered nationwide demonstrations against gun violence across the US and political inaction.

There have been more than 21,800 deaths from gun violence and 296 mass shootings across the country since the beginning of this year, according to the latest data from the Gun Violence Archive.