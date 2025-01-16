Advantage Assam: Borah showcases investments in UAE

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 16: A significant delegation from Assam, led by Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, has embarked on a four-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to showcase the state’s investment opportunities and attract international investors ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, scheduled for February 25-26, 2025, in Guwahati, as reported in a news bulletin.

At the Advantage Assam: Dubai Investor Meet, held in Dubai, Minister Borah emphasized Assam’s unique economic potential.

He stated, “Assam stands at the cusp of unprecedented growth, offering unique opportunities across sectors from traditional industries to cutting-edge technology. We are actively seeking UAE private sector investment, particularly in infrastructure projects that promise to transform Assam’s economic landscape while offering profitable opportunities for investors.”

Highlighting the state’s natural advantages, Borah noted Assam’s abundant resources, including seven national parks, three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and its position as a significant contributor to India’s energy resources, accounting for 50% of onshore natural gas production.

Additionally, Assam produces 97% of India’s agarwood, a key ingredient in premium fragrances, further underscoring its industrial and cultural uniqueness.

Meanwhile, Special Secretary Syedain Abbasi provided a detailed overview of Assam’s growth trajectory, revealing the state’s current GDP of $69 billion, which is targeted to double by 2030.

Abbasi also highlighted Assam’s consistent 12.6% growth rate over the past decade and significant infrastructure development projects worth $12 billion, including four new bridges across the Brahmaputra River.

Among the industrial milestones is the upcoming Tata Electronics $3 billion semiconductor assembly and testing unit in Jogighopa and the development of an electronics city to support downstream industries.

The state is also poised to host India’s first international multimodal logistics park, leveraging its strategic position as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

My colleague Shri @BimalBorah119 is in Dubai to invite investors to explore the vast potential of Assam during the #AdvantageAssam2 Summit and to witness the record setting Jhumur performance this February. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 16, 2025

Indian Consul General to Dubai and Northern Emirates, Satish Kumar Sivan, lauded the timing of the visit, noting that India-UAE bilateral trade is projected to reach record levels this financial year.

“With cumulative UAE investments in India at approximately $18 billion and the recent implementation of an updated Bilateral Investment Treaty, the framework for enhanced investment flows is stronger than ever,” Sivan stated.

During their visit, the Assam delegation toured prominent UAE business hubs, including DP World, Bharat Mart, Transworld, and Meydan Free Zone.

Meanwhile, the state is particularly targeting investments in renewable energy, with plans to establish a 1,000 MW solar park supported by the Asian Development Bank, and healthcare, with a focus on expanding its network of 20 medical colleges.