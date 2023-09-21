Amid soaring tensions with India, another Khalistan-linked gangster shot dead in Canada

Amid soaring diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, one Khalistani leader and alleged aide of Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh was killed in Canada’s Winnipeg city due to an internal gang rivalry.

As per reports, Sukhdool Singh, wanted in India, had escaped from his hometown in Punjab to Canada. Despite having seven criminal cases registered against him, Singh obtained a passport and a police clearance certification on forged documents to flee to Canada in 2017.

- Advertisement -

Singh managed to escape to Punjab with the aide of two police officials who were later arrested by the police.

Notably, the killing of Sukhdool comes at the backdrop of growing tensions between India and Canada over the killing of another another Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British California. Nijjar was gunned down outside a Gurudwara in June, this year.

Earlier on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leveled serious allegations against the Indian government accusing the later of being involved in the killing of the Khalistani leader Nijjar.

“Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” Trudeau said while speaking at the House of Commons in Ottawa.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, India rejected Trudeau’s allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Canada’s expulsion of an Indian official over the matter.