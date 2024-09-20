Assam Police push back 2 Bangladeshi nationals in Karimganj

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: The Assam Police successfully apprehended and pushed back two Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally in the Karimganj district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Friday.

“In line with our zero tolerance policy toward illegal infiltration, earlier today @assampolice successfully pushed back the following Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross the International Border at Karimganj”, Sarma stated on the micro-blogging site X, highlighting the ongoing efforts to safeguard the state’s borders from unauthorized entry.

The individuals apprehended have been identified as Dilara Begum and Shoel Hawladar.

Following their detention, the individuals were promptly pushed back across the border, in accordance with established protocols.

“The following Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and pushed back: Dilara Begum and Shoel Hawladar”, the Chief Minister added.