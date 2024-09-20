36 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 20, 2024
type here...

Assam Police push back 2 Bangladeshi nationals in Karimganj

Following their detention, the individuals were promptly pushed back across the border, in accordance with established protocols.

InternationalAssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_0
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: The Assam Police successfully apprehended and pushed back two Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally in the Karimganj district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Friday.

- Advertisement -

“In line with our zero tolerance policy toward illegal infiltration, earlier today @assampolice successfully pushed back the following Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross the International Border at Karimganj”, Sarma stated on the micro-blogging site X, highlighting the ongoing efforts to safeguard the state’s borders from unauthorized entry.

The individuals apprehended have been identified as Dilara Begum and Shoel Hawladar.

Following their detention, the individuals were promptly pushed back across the border, in accordance with established protocols.

“The following Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and pushed back: Dilara Begum and Shoel Hawladar”, the Chief Minister added.

8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Pegu inaugurates RCC Cell bridges, lays foundation for Chirang Tribal Rest...

The Hills Times -
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend