Assam Police push back 5 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally crossing border

GUWAHATI, Sept 5: The Assam Police successfully apprehended and pushed back five Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

“Maintaining alert along the Indo- Bangladesh border, @assampolice managed to identify and push back Bangladeshi nationals at 00:40 hours last night”, Sarma stated on the micro-blogging site X, highlighting the ongoing efforts to safeguard the state’s borders from unauthorized entry.

The individuals apprehended have been identified as Md. Sabir Rahman, Md. Sakil, Dilwar Hussain, Md. Ali, and Md. Bhaijit.

Following their detention, the individuals were promptly pushed back across the border, in accordance with established protocols.

