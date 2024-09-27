27 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 27, 2024
Assam Police push back 3 B’deshi nationals for crossing border illegally

InternationalAssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 27: The Assam Police successfully apprehended and pushed back three Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Friday.

“Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice identified 3 Bangladeshi infiltrators near the International border”, Sarma stated on the micro-blogging site X, highlighting the ongoing efforts to safeguard the state’s borders from unauthorized entry.

The individuals apprehended have been identified as Masum Khan, Iqbal Hussain and Mujanur Rehman.

Following their detention, the individuals were promptly pushed back across the border, in accordance with established protocols.

“The following Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and pushed back: Masum Khan, Iqbal Hussain and Mujanur Rehman”, the Chief Minister added.

