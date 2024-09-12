Assam Police push back 3 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal border crossing

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 12: The Assam Police successfully apprehended and pushed back three Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

“Continuing with their strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice managed to identify three Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back to their country in wee hours”, Sarma stated on the micro-blogging site X, highlighting the ongoing efforts to safeguard the state’s borders from unauthorized entry.

Continuing with their strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice managed to identify three Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back to their country in wee hours.



The identified individuals were

🇧🇩Sumon Hussain

🇧🇩Suhana Khatun

🇧🇩Eva Aktar



Good job Team! pic.twitter.com/hGGZGoTYex — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 12, 2024

The individuals apprehended have been identified as Sumon Hussain, Suhana Khatun, and Eva Aktar.

Following their detention, the individuals were promptly pushed back across the border, in accordance with established protocols.

“The following Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and pushed back: Sumon Hussain,Suhana Khatun, and Eva Aktar”, the Chief Minister added.