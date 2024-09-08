Assam Police push back 5 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal border crossing

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 8: The Assam Police successfully apprehended and pushed back five Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

“The strict vigilance against illegal Bangladeshi nationals continues with @assampolice apprehending and pushing back 5 illegal infiltrators at 0100 hours this morning”, Sarma stated on the micro-blogging site X, highlighting the ongoing efforts to safeguard the state’s borders from unauthorized entry.

The strict vigilance against illegal Bangladeshi nationals continues with @assampolice apprehending and pushing back 5 illegal infiltrators at 0100 hours this morning



1. Mastabis Rahman

2. ⁠ Asma Bibi

3. Abani Saddar

4. Lima Saddar

5. Sumaya Akhtar



Good job @assampolice! pic.twitter.com/gWH89zasIX — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2024

The individuals apprehended have been identified as Mastabis Rahman, Asma Bibi, Abani Saddar, Lima Saddar, and Sumaya Akhtar.

Following their detention, the individuals were promptly pushed back across the border, in accordance with established protocols.

“The following Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and pushed back: 1. Mastabis Rahman, Asma Bibi, 3. Abani Saddar, 4. Lima Saddar, 5. Sumaya Akhtar”, the Chief Minister added.