Assam Police push back B’deshi national for illegal border crossing

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: In a decisive action against illegal infiltration, the Assam Police successfully pushed back a Bangladeshi citizen across the Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Sunday.

The Chief Minister took to the micro-blogging site X to praise the Assam Police for their swift and effective operation.

Sarma wrote, “A Bangladeshi infiltrator, Mohibulla was apprehended near the International border and pushed back across the border in Karimganj.”

The Chief Minister further stated that the personnel of the state police and Border Security Force (BSF) have been consistently vigilant around the clock to prevent any infiltration attempts along the border.

“Our forces of @assampolice and @BSF_India are alert 24/7 to thwart all infiltration attempts along the border”, Sarma added.