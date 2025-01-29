Assamese, Bodo languages shine at Italy Conference

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 29: In a moment of pride for Assam, a team of researchers from Gauhati University’s Department of Information Technology represented the state at the Global WordNet Conference 2025 in Pavia, Italy, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Their participation has marked a significant milestone in the digital development of the Assamese and Bodo languages, bringing them onto the international stage.

8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur 10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds 10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025 Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima View all stories

Led by Prof. Dr. Shikhar Kumar Sharma, the five-member research team presented two groundbreaking research papers focusing on the digital expansion of Assamese and Bodo WordNets and the use of these WordNets for machine translation between the two languages.

The conference, a global platform for linguistic and computational research, is a major step toward enhancing digital inclusion for both languages in the artificial intelligence-driven era.

Meanwhile, expressing his pride, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the team for their efforts in showcasing Assam’s linguistic diversity on a global platform.

Assamese & Bodo languages shine globally.



A team from Gauhati University represented Assam at the Global WorldNet Conference in Italy. This achievement will contribute to the development of digital inclusion for both languages.



HCM Dr. @himantabiswa congratulates the team on… — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 29, 2025 - Advertisement -

Additionally, speaking from Italy, Prof. Sharma stated, “This is a proud moment for us. We have successfully introduced Assamese and Bodo to the global digital stage. Our work demonstrates the richness and potential of both languages in the modern digital era.”

The research team, comprising Dr. Kuwali Talukdar, Dr. Mirzanur Rahman, Dr. Bhaskar Deka, and Dr. Satyajit Sharma, presented their findings on the development of digital lexical databases (WordNets) for Assamese and Bodo and their application in machine translation.