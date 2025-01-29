20 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Assamese, Bodo languages shine at Italy Conference

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 29: In a moment of pride for Assam, a team of researchers from Gauhati University’s Department of Information Technology represented the state at the Global WordNet Conference 2025 in Pavia, Italy, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

Their participation has marked a significant milestone in the digital development of the Assamese and Bodo languages, bringing them onto the international stage.

Led by Prof. Dr. Shikhar Kumar Sharma, the five-member research team presented two groundbreaking research papers focusing on the digital expansion of Assamese and Bodo WordNets and the use of these WordNets for machine translation between the two languages.

The conference, a global platform for linguistic and computational research, is a major step toward enhancing digital inclusion for both languages in the artificial intelligence-driven era.

Meanwhile, expressing his pride, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the team for their efforts in showcasing Assam’s linguistic diversity on a global platform.

Additionally, speaking from Italy, Prof. Sharma stated, “This is a proud moment for us. We have successfully introduced Assamese and Bodo to the global digital stage. Our work demonstrates the richness and potential of both languages in the modern digital era.”

The research team, comprising Dr. Kuwali Talukdar, Dr. Mirzanur Rahman, Dr. Bhaskar Deka, and Dr. Satyajit Sharma, presented their findings on the development of digital lexical databases (WordNets) for Assamese and Bodo and their application in machine translation.

ADYPU, IIT-G to set up India’s 1st Blast, Impact Research Centre

