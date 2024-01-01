Bangladesh Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus sentenced to jail over labour law violations

HT Digital,

Dhaka, Jan 1: In a critical development, Bangladesh’s Third Labor Court has sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus to six months imprisonment. The court, led by Sheikh Merina Sultana, found Grameen Telecom, a non-profit organisation founded by Yunus, guilty of violating labor laws.

The court outlined specific transgressions, including not making 67 employees permanent, not creating employees’ participation and welfare funds, and not adhering to the policy of distributing 5% of dividends to staff.

This judgement arrives in the backdrop of the upcoming general election in Bangladesh on January 7, which the main opposition party has chosen to boycott. Yunus is also facing corruption and fund embezzlement charges, which his supporters argue are politically driven.

Over 170 global leaders and Nobel laureates have called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to halt all legal proceedings against Yunus. In response, the Prime Minister invited international experts to review the legal proceedings.

Yunus, the founder of Grameen Bank, is a key figure in microfinance. Despite the legal issues, Yunus continues to be an emblem of poverty reduction through innovative financial solutions, drawing global attention to his case.