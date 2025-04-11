28.1 C
Helicopter Crash Over Hudson River Claims Six Lives, Including Three Children

Despite immediate rescue efforts, two passengers who were initially pulled from the water alive later died from their injuries at the hospital

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
A devastating helicopter crash over New York City’s Hudson River on Thursday resulted in the deaths of all six people on board, including three children. Government officials described the incident as “heartbreaking and tragic,” with the crash leaving both the city and the international community in mourning.

According to Reuters, the victims included a Spanish family and the pilot of the aircraft. The helicopter, identified as a Bell 206 and operated by New York Helicopter Tours, took off from a downtown Manhattan helipad around 3 p.m. before plummeting into the river near Lower Manhattan.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with the crash scene clearly visible from Newport, New Jersey. Despite immediate rescue efforts, two passengers who were initially pulled from the water alive later died from their injuries at the hospital, according to AFP. New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed during a press briefing that all six bodies had been recovered and pronounced dead. “It’s a heartbreaking and tragic crash,” Adams said, acknowledging the emotional weight of the loss on the city.

While authorities have yet to officially release the identities of the victims, the New York Post reported that the passengers included Agustín Escobar, the president and CEO of Siemens in Spain, along with his wife and their three children. The pilot’s identity remains undisclosed. The family had been visiting New York as tourists, and what began as a joyful sightseeing trip ended in unimaginable tragedy.

Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene as the helicopter appeared to spiral out of control before crashing into the river. Preliminary reports suggest that a mechanical failure may have occurred mid-flight, with some accounts indicating that a rotor blade detached from the aircraft shortly before impact. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have launched a full investigation, analyzing flight data and wreckage to determine the exact cause.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacted to the crash on his social media platform, calling it a “terrible” tragedy and expressing condolences to the families of the victims. “The footage of the accident is appalling,” he wrote, noting that Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and his team are actively involved in the investigation.

Gauhati HC Issues Notices in Defamation Case Against Advocate General

