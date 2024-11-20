Hornbill Festival 2024 to feature Peru, Japan, Wales as partner countries

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 20: The 25th edition of the iconic Hornbill Festival, scheduled to commence in December 2024, is set to shape up to be a vibrant global showcase, with Peru, Japan, and Wales participating as partner countries, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced on Wednesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister stated, “Happy to announce Peru as Country Partner for Hornbill Festival 2024. Met H.E. Mr. Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde from @EmbaPeruIndia. Peruvian artistes and cultural performers will participate in various events. I am confident the partnership will strengthen bilateral ties.”

Meanwhile, on November 19, Chief Minister Rio held discussions with Japanese diplomats at Nagaland House in New Delhi to finalize Japan’s participation.

Deputy Chief of Mission Takashi Ariyoshi and First Secretary Mayumi Tsubakimoto from the Japanese Embassy also outlined plans for Japan’s significant contribution to the festival.

Additionally, Toyota, a leading Japanese automotive corporation, will collaborate with the State Government’s Task Force for Music & Arts (TAFMA), bringing innovation and synergy between arts and industry to the festival.

Furthermore, adding to the festival’s international appeal, the United Kingdom, represented by Wales, was previously announced as another partner country.