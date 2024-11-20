22 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
type here...

Hornbill Festival 2024 to feature Peru, Japan, Wales as partner countries

Meanwhile, on November 19, Chief Minister Rio held discussions with Japanese diplomats at Nagaland House in New Delhi to finalize Japan's participation.

InternationalNationalNortheast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 20: The 25th edition of the iconic Hornbill Festival, scheduled to commence in December 2024, is set to shape up to be a vibrant global showcase, with Peru, Japan, and Wales participating as partner countries, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister stated, “Happy to announce Peru as Country Partner for Hornbill Festival 2024. Met H.E. Mr. Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde from @EmbaPeruIndia. Peruvian artistes and cultural performers will participate in various events. I am confident the partnership will strengthen bilateral ties.”

Related Posts:

Meanwhile, on November 19, Chief Minister Rio held discussions with Japanese diplomats at Nagaland House in New Delhi to finalize Japan’s participation.

Deputy Chief of Mission Takashi Ariyoshi and First Secretary Mayumi Tsubakimoto from the Japanese Embassy also outlined plans for Japan’s significant contribution to the festival.

Additionally, Toyota, a leading Japanese automotive corporation, will collaborate with the State Government’s Task Force for Music & Arts (TAFMA), bringing innovation and synergy between arts and industry to the festival.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, adding to the festival’s international appeal, the United Kingdom, represented by Wales, was previously announced as another partner country.

Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal CM hosts US delegation in Tawang to strengthen cultural ties

The Hills Times -
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health 7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See 8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day