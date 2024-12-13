‘Nagaland’s reputation elevated on global stage by Hornbill Festival’

KOHIMA, Dec 12: Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio recently said that the Hornbill Festival had elevated Nagaland state’s reputation on a global stage.

Rio expressed this while congratulating on the successful completion of the 25th Edition of the Hornbill Festival which concluded a day ago.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion, Rio said that this year marks a historic milestone as “we commemorated 25 years of this iconic festival, a matter of immense pride for all citizens of Nagaland.”

Rio then said that the policy of partner countries of the Hornbill Festival and states has added a multi-dimensional aspect to the festival, fostering collaborations, partnerships, and developmental possibilities.

The Music Festival has transcended boundaries, positioning Nagaland as an international music destination and providing unparalleled platforms for our young talents within our state, he also said.

“Most importantly, our collective goal of promoting, preserving, and celebrating our age-old traditions, rich cultural heritage, and the Naga way of life continues to be strengthened through this event”, the chief minister added.

- Advertisement -

Rio then said that, while celebrating the resounding success of the festival’s 25th edition, it is important to acknowledge the challenges we faced this year, particularly in light of the natural calamities and hardships of recent months.

Despite these adversities, several government departments worked tirelessly, completing multiple projects on a war footing in record time, he stated.

These achievements underscore the immense potential for Nagaland to achieve accelerated progress when all government and supporting agencies work in unison with the same zeal and commitment, Rio added.

Neiphiu Rio then mentioned that the success of the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival is a triumph for the Naga people.

- Advertisement -

“Every citizen of Nagaland is a stakeholder in this unique and unparalleled festival, which showcases not only our cultural richness and soft power but also the unity of our people, and congratulates all concerned for their noble service,” he added. (NNN)