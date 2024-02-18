Increasing number of countries viewing two-state solution as ‘urgent’: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI, Feb 17: India maintained for many decades that there should be a two-state solution to the Palestine issue and an increasing number of nations are now not only endorsing it but considering it as “more urgent” than before, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday amid concerns over the prevailing situation in Gaza.

Jaishankar made the remarks at an interactive session at a security conference in Munich in presence of US secretary of State Antony Blinken and German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock.

The external affairs minister described the October 7 attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas as “terrorism” but at the same time, referring to Tel Aviv’s response, said Israel has an international obligation to observe the humanitarian law.

Jaishankar said it is important that Israel should have been very mindful of civilian casualties.

Explaining New Delhi’s position on the conflict, he said there are different dimensions to it, and broadly classified them into four points.

“Number one — we must be clear that what happened on October 7 was terrorism; no caveats, no justification, no explanation. It was terrorism,” he said.

“Number two, as Israel responds, it is important that Israel should have been very mindful of civilian casualties. It has an international obligation to observe humanitarian law,” Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister, mentioning point number three said the return of hostages today is imperative.

“Number four — There is a need for a humanitarian corridor, a sustainable humanitarian corridor to provide relief. And eventually, there has to be a permanent fix, a long-term fix. Otherwise we are going to see a recurrence,” he said.

The external affairs minister also highlighted India’s long-held position on the Palestine issue.

“Certainly India has long believed in a two-state solution. We have maintained that position for many decades and, I think, today many more countries in the world feel not just that the two state solution is necessary, but it is more urgent than it was before,” he said.

Israel has been continuing its military offensive in Gaza as part of its retaliation to the unprecedented attack on Israeli cities by Hamas on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others some of whom were released during a brief ceasefire.

Over 25,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

India has been calling for de-escalation of the situation and creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue.

India strongly condemned the terror attack by Hamas. (PTI)