India is a ‘strategic partner’, says Pentagon

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Washington, Jul 17 (PTI) India is a “strategic partner” of the US and Washington is keen to continue developing that partnership, the Pentagon has said.

Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder made the remarks at a press conference in Washington on Tuesday when asked about the US-India military-to-military relations following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“India is a strategic partner, and we look forward to continuing to develop that partnership,” he told reporters in response to a question.

Modi was in Russia for two days from July 8-9 for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit that has been watched closely by the West amidst the raging Ukraine conflict.

This was Modi’s first visit to Russia since the war started between Moscow and Kyiv in 2022.

During his talks with Putin on July 9, Prime Minister Modi told President Putin that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield and peace efforts do not succeed amid bombs and bullets.

India has been stoutly defending its “special and privileged strategic partnership” with Russia and maintained the momentum in the ties notwithstanding the Ukraine conflict.

India has not yet condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has consistently pitched for a resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Responding to a question on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Pentagon Press Secretary Ryder said, “When it comes to Ukraine and Russia’s illegal occupation and invasion of Ukraine. Ultimately, at the end of the day, it’s up to Ukraine to decide when they are ready to negotiate for peace.”

“Right now, our focus continues to be on working with Ukraine to provide them with what they need to defend their country and defend their sovereignty and take back territory. But at the end of the day, there’s no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine,” he said.

On Monday, the US acknowledged the longstanding relationship between India and Russia, the US has said that it has “encouraged” New Delhi to utilise its “unique” ties with Moscow and urge President Putin to end the “illegal war” against Ukraine. PTI LKJ SCY NSA AKJ

 

 

 

 

 

 

