Guwahati
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Indian Citizens Reportedly Aboard Israeli-Linked Container Ship Seized by Iranian Military

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

New Delhi, April 13: An Israeli-linked container ship, having 17 Indians on board, has been seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by PTI. Diplomatic channels in Tehran and Delhi are being used by India to ensure the well-being and swift release of its nationals.

This incident comes amidst fears of Iran retaliating against Israel for a strike on its consulate in Syria on April 1, a claim that Israel has strongly denied. On Saturday morning, the MSC Aries was seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards while it was navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

A video by The Associated Press illustrated a ship near the Strait of Hormuz being raided by commandos from a helicopter, a move ascribed to Iran amid increasing tensions with the West. IRNA, Iran’s state-run news agency, reported that a Guards helicopter had boarded the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries and taken it into Iranian waters, stating its connection to Israel.

MSC, the operator of the Aries, confirmed the ship’s seizure by Iran and stated that they are working with the relevant authorities for the safe return of the ship and the wellbeing of its 25 crew members.

