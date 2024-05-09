24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 9, 2024
type here...

Israeli ambassador apologises for a sensitive post on Palestine published in March: Minister

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Singapore, May 8: Israel’s Ambassador to Singapore Eliyahu Vered Hazan has apologised for a Facebook post on Palestine that its embassy here published in March, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Wednesday.

Ambassador Hazan in a meeting with Shanmugam last week said it was wrong for the post to have been put up and that the post was not authorised by him, Shanmugam told Parliament.

- Advertisement -

The ambassador has also assured that the officer responsible will be sent back, Shanmugam said.

“And he said that this will never happen again.”

The minister was responding to a question by Member of Parliament Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim who asked whether further steps would be taken in this matter and the person responsible would enjoy diplomatic immunity.

In a Facebook post on March 24, the embassy compared mentions of Israel and Palestine in the Quran and added that documents and maps “link the land of Israel to the Jewish people as the indigenous people of the land”.

- Advertisement -

The post said, “Israel is mentioned 43 times in the Quran. On the other hand, Palestine is not mentioned even once.”

“Each and every archaeological evidence – maps, documents, coins, link the land of Israel to the Jewish people as the indigenous people of the land.”

The post has since been removed.

Singapore, a multi-racial nation, is home to a considerable number of Malays who are Muslim.

- Advertisement -

Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs had informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which had told Israel’s embassy to immediately take down the post.

The minister said the police received a report on the post and assessed in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers that “no further action was to be taken”.

“The Israeli embassy’s actions are covered by the principle of sovereign immunity,” Channel News Asia quoted Shanmugam as saying in the house on Wednesday.

According to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, diplomats are immune from criminal jurisdiction in their host country, although immunity can be waived by the diplomat’s state.

The meeting with Shanmugam was requested by Israel’s ambassador.

The minister said: “I pointed out to him that embassies are entitled to have their point of view.

“But where what has been said affects Singapore, in this case, the harmony and safety within Singapore, especially the security as well of our minority communities, we have to step in.”

Shanmugam also provided an update on reports of alleged offensive remarks or actions against the Jewish or Muslim communities in Singapore.

Between October 7 last year and March 31, 2024, the police received 43 such reports, the minister said.

A previous update stated that the police received eight such reports in October 2023.

Describing the conflict in the Middle East as “emotionally charged”, Shanmugam said deeply held feelings could result in words or actions that offended other communities. (PTI)

 

 

 

 

Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Albanese rejects China’s argument that Australia was at fault for dangerous...

The Hills Times -
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer 7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms 7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India