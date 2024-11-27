26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
type here...

Japan’s JBIC eyes green, tech ties with Assam in February 2025

The JBIC team, led by San Kurihara Toshihiko, Chief Representative of JBIC New Delhi, expressed keen interest in supporting India’s decarbonization efforts through renewable energy and biofuels.

InternationalAssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 27: A significant meeting between Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and a delegation from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) has opened doors for enhanced collaboration in green energy, technology, and advanced manufacturing in Assam and Northeast India, Ravi Kota announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The JBIC team, led by San Kurihara Toshihiko, Chief Representative of JBIC New Delhi, expressed keen interest in supporting India’s decarbonization efforts through renewable energy and biofuels.

Related Posts:

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Kota stated, “San Kurihara shared JBIC’s interest in supporting India’s decarbonization and green initiatives, particularly in renewable energy and biofuels, and emphasized the potential for enhanced India-Japan collaboration through JBIC’s competitive financing.”

https://twitter.com/CSAssam_/status/1861461530786849137

During the meeting, discussions centered around JBIC’s competitive financing to bolster India-Japan partnerships, particularly in renewable energy, semiconductor manufacturing, and bamboo-based innovations.

Meanwhile, a major highlight was the potential development of an electronic manufacturing cluster in Jagiroad, which could transform Assam into a key player in India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, in a major move, Chief Secretary Kota invited JBIC to the Advantage Assam 2.0 – Global Infrastructure and Investors’ Summit on February 24-25, 2025.

Furthermore, a team of Japanese industry leaders is set to visit Guwahati from February 6-7, 2025, to explore investment opportunities and assess Assam’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem.

Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BTC CEM launches potato seed distribution, boosts agri support

The Hills Times -
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic 7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan