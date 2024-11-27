Japan’s JBIC eyes green, tech ties with Assam in February 2025

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 27: A significant meeting between Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and a delegation from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) has opened doors for enhanced collaboration in green energy, technology, and advanced manufacturing in Assam and Northeast India, Ravi Kota announced on Wednesday.

The JBIC team, led by San Kurihara Toshihiko, Chief Representative of JBIC New Delhi, expressed keen interest in supporting India’s decarbonization efforts through renewable energy and biofuels.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Kota stated, “San Kurihara shared JBIC’s interest in supporting India’s decarbonization and green initiatives, particularly in renewable energy and biofuels, and emphasized the potential for enhanced India-Japan collaboration through JBIC’s competitive financing.”

During the meeting, discussions centered around JBIC’s competitive financing to bolster India-Japan partnerships, particularly in renewable energy, semiconductor manufacturing, and bamboo-based innovations.

Meanwhile, a major highlight was the potential development of an electronic manufacturing cluster in Jagiroad, which could transform Assam into a key player in India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Additionally, in a major move, Chief Secretary Kota invited JBIC to the Advantage Assam 2.0 – Global Infrastructure and Investors’ Summit on February 24-25, 2025.

Furthermore, a team of Japanese industry leaders is set to visit Guwahati from February 6-7, 2025, to explore investment opportunities and assess Assam’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem.