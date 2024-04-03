26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
type here...

Mizo woman among 6 killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Gaza, April 3: Zomi Frankcom, a 43-year-old woman of Indian descent, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, according to reports. Frankcom was one of six international aid workers with World Central Kitchen who died in the attack, along with a Palestinian driver.

- Advertisement -

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the incident and demanded full accountability from the Israeli Government. Frankcom, who was born to an Australian father and a Mizo mother, was providing relief to northern Gaza when her convoy came under fire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the incident, stating it was an ‘unintended strike’ and assured measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The World Central Kitchen has suspended operations in the region following the incident.

The other five victims hailed from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, the US and Canada, and Palestine.

7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Boxer Vijender Singh jumps ships, joins BJP

The Hills Times - 0
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights Most Photogenic Places In North India Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands 10 Best Places To Visit In South Goa 10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala