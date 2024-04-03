Mizo woman among 6 killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

HT Digital,

Gaza, April 3: Zomi Frankcom, a 43-year-old woman of Indian descent, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, according to reports. Frankcom was one of six international aid workers with World Central Kitchen who died in the attack, along with a Palestinian driver.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the incident and demanded full accountability from the Israeli Government. Frankcom, who was born to an Australian father and a Mizo mother, was providing relief to northern Gaza when her convoy came under fire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the incident, stating it was an ‘unintended strike’ and assured measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The World Central Kitchen has suspended operations in the region following the incident.

The other five victims hailed from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, the US and Canada, and Palestine.