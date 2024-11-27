26 C
NE Bazaar exhibition showcases Assam’s heritage at 12th Int’l Tourism Mart

The NE Bazaar, a highlight of the event, showcased the diverse crafts, cuisine, and traditions of Assam and the Northeast, offering a unique experience for international and domestic delegates.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 27: The 12th International Tourism Mart (ITM) continued to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India with the inauguration of the NE Bazaar exhibition by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

The NE Bazaar, a highlight of the event, showcased the diverse crafts, cuisine, and traditions of Assam and the Northeast, offering a unique experience for international and domestic delegates.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Hosting ITM for the third time, Assam proudly showcased its vibrant heritage, culture, music, and cuisine to a distinguished gathering of domestic and international delegates.”

Held at Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this year’s ITM has attracted 43 international tourism buyers and influencers, who also visited Charaideo Moidam, known for its historical and cultural significance.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the importance of securing UNESCO World Heritage status for Majuli, the world’s largest river island, and proposed the establishment of a dedicated Tourism Museum in New Delhi to highlight the Northeast’s distinct offerings.

Additionally, the event has become a vibrant platform for showcasing the region’s natural beauty, rich traditions, and tourism potential, strengthening Northeast India’s position on the global tourism map.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
