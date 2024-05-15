31 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Slovakia PM shot multiple times, admitted to hospital

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Slovakia, May 15: Slovakia’s Prime Minister, Robert Fico, was subjected to a brutal attack on Wednesday post a cabinet meeting in Handlova.

Fico, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was quickly rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

The assault on the populist prime minister, who has been in office since last year and has been accused of being sympathetic to Kremlin interests, was immediately denounced by EU leaders.

The government confirmed the assassination attempt in an official statement on social media, outlining the immediate crisis response. Fico’s injuries were serious, requiring prompt medical intervention.

Given the significant distance to the capital, Bratislava, he was airlifted to Banska Bystrica for emergency treatment. The severity of the incident was acknowledged by authorities, including police spokesperson Matej Neumann.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described a chaotic aftermath, with the sound of gunfire followed by the quick evacuation of the injured premier by security personnel.

