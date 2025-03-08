US exits fund to compensate loss and damage in poor nations due to climate change

NEW DELHI, March 7: The United States has withdrawn from a global agreement under which developed nations pledged to compensate developing countries for climate change impacts.

The African Group of Negotiators (AGN), a coalition of African nations participating in UN climate talks, expressed deep disappointment over the US withdrawal from the Board for the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage.

- Advertisement -

“This decision, made by the nation with the largest historical responsibility for climate change, jeopardises vital support for vulnerable countries facing irreversible climate impacts,” AGN Chair Ali Mohamed said.

In an official communication to Jean Christophe Donnellier, Developed Country Co-Chair of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, Rebecca Lawlor, the Deputy Director at the US Office of Climate and Environment, wrote, “On behalf of the United States Department of the Treasury, I write to inform you that the United States is withdrawing from the Board for the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, effective immediately.”

“Both the United States Board Member and United States Alternate Board Member will be stepping down, not to be replaced by a US representative,” the letter stated.

After years of advocacy by developing and least-developed countries suffering from climate change, nations agreed to establish the fund at the UN climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in 2022. At COP29 in Baku in 2024, countries decided to operationalise the fund from January 1, 2025.

- Advertisement -

Climate activist Harjeet Singh said, “The decision by the Donald Trump administration to withdraw from the new Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage not only exemplifies a longstanding pattern of obstruction by the US government in securing necessary finance for addressing climate impacts but also undermines global efforts to deliver climate justice.”

He said, “As the largest historical emitter, the United States bears a significant share of the blame for the climate adversities affecting vulnerable populations worldwide. We must hold them accountable and ensure they contribute their fair share towards global climate reparations.” (PTI)