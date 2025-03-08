17.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 8, 2025
type here...

US exits fund to compensate loss and damage in poor nations due to climate change

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, March 7: The United States has withdrawn from a global agreement under which developed nations pledged to compensate developing countries for climate change impacts.

The African Group of Negotiators (AGN), a coalition of African nations participating in UN climate talks, expressed deep disappointment over the US withdrawal from the Board for the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage.

- Advertisement -

“This decision, made by the nation with the largest historical responsibility for climate change, jeopardises vital support for vulnerable countries facing irreversible climate impacts,” AGN Chair Ali Mohamed said.

Related Posts:

In an official communication to Jean Christophe Donnellier, Developed Country Co-Chair of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, Rebecca Lawlor, the Deputy Director at the US Office of Climate and Environment, wrote, “On behalf of the United States Department of the Treasury, I write to inform you that the United States is withdrawing from the Board for the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, effective immediately.”

“Both the United States Board Member and United States Alternate Board Member will be stepping down, not to be replaced by a US representative,” the letter stated.

After years of advocacy by developing and least-developed countries suffering from climate change, nations agreed to establish the fund at the UN climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in 2022. At COP29 in Baku in 2024, countries decided to operationalise the fund from January 1, 2025.

- Advertisement -

Climate activist Harjeet Singh said, “The decision by the Donald Trump administration to withdraw from the new Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage not only exemplifies a longstanding pattern of obstruction by the US government in securing necessary finance for addressing climate impacts but also undermines global efforts to deliver climate justice.”

He said, “As the largest historical emitter, the United States bears a significant share of the blame for the climate adversities affecting vulnerable populations worldwide. We must hold them accountable and ensure they contribute their fair share towards global climate reparations.” (PTI)

Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal Governor extends International Women’s Day greetings

The Hills Times -
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback