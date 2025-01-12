143 flyers from 47 countries participate in International Kite Festival

AHMEDABAD, Jan 11: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated the four-day International Kite Festival, which has drawn 143 participants from 47 countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said Gujarat has a 65 per cent share of the country’s kite market, with exports to countries like the US, UK, and Canada.

- Advertisement -

The ‘International Kite Festival-2025’ is being organised at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad from January 11 to January 14. Apart from Ahmedabad, the festival has also been scheduled to be organised at the Statue of Unity (Ekta Nagar), Rajkot, and Vadodara on January 12 and Surat, Shivrajpur, and Dhordo on January 13.

State tourism minister Mulu Bera said this year, 143 international kite flyers from 47 countries and 52 kite flyers from 11 states in India are participating in the festival.

Patel said as the then chief minister of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced modern elements to the festival by integrating them with tourism.

“Thus, this kite festival has given Gujarat a global identity,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The chief minister launched the festival by releasing a tricolour balloon into the sky and said that this year, ambassadors from 11 countries have travelled to Gujarat to see the kite festival.

He said PM Modi’s Vocal for Local campaign has received a boost from tourists attending the kite festival.

“People setting up food and crafts stalls during the festival earn lakhs of rupees. More than five and a half lakh people joined the International Kite Festival last year,” Patel said.

He said Gujarat has gained recognition in the world as the state that makes the most number of kites because Gujaratis love kites.

- Advertisement -

He said Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Khambhat, and Surat have become kite manufacturing hubs.

“Today, Gujarat has a 65 per cent share in the country’s kite market. Every year, kites are exported from Gujarat to countries like the US, UK and Canada,” Patel added.

He said the kite of Gujarat’s development should soar high to realise PM Modi’s promise to make India a developed nation by 2047. (PTI)