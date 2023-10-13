28 C
212 Indians land in Delhi from war hit Israel under Operation Ajay

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

New Delhi, Oct 13: Under ‘Operation Ajay’, the inaugural flight ferrying 212 Indian nationals from Israel amidst the ongoing conflict touched down in New Delhi on Friday morning. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was present at the airport to welcome the repatriated individuals.

He interacted with the students present and reiterated the Indian government’s unwavering commitment to the safety of all Indians, emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to protect them.

‘Our government will never abandon any Indian. Our Prime Minister is determined to protect them and ensure their safe return. We are thankful to EAM Dr S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Ministry, and the Air India flight crew for making this possible’, he said. An Indian national returning from Israel expressed gratitude to the Indian government and hoped for peace so they could resume work.

The first batch of Indian passengers departed from Tel Aviv to India under Operation Ajay on Thursday. Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, stated that the Indian Embassy in Israel is striving to ensure the welfare of Indian nationals in Israel and mentioned that ‘Operation Ajay’ will assist Indians wishing to return home.

