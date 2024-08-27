27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
type here...

3.95 lakh cusecs water discharged into Narmada river, 280 people shifted in Bharuch

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BHARUCH, Aug 26: As many as 280 people were shifted to safer places from the low-lying area in Gujarat’s Bharuch city after nearly 4 lakh cusecs water was released into the Narmada river from Sardar Sarovar Dam, officials said on Monday.

Following a huge inflow of water from Omkareshwar dam in Madhya Pradesh upstream of Narmada, the Sardar Sarovar’s water storage on Monday touched a height of 135.20 meters, just 3.48 meters less than its full capacity of 138.68 meters, a release by the state government stated.

- Advertisement -

The dam, situated near Kevadia in Narmada district, is receiving 3.68 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second) water and 3.95 lakh cusecs were released in the river, it said.

Of 30 gates of the dam, 15 were opened on Sunday night, and eight have been opened since morning. At present, these 23 gates are open up to the height of 2.2 meters to allow discharge of 3.95 lakh cusecs water directly into the river, the release stated.

With such a huge discharge coupled with incessant rains, the Narmada river is now flowing just below the danger level of 24 feet near Bharuch town, prompting the authorities to shift 280 people living in low-lying areas, Bharuch collector Tushar Sumera said.

“Heavy rains have lashed Bharuch in the last two to three days, and the showers will continue for the next two days. Moreover, nearly 4 lakh cusecs water was released in Narmada, and it touched the danger level of 24 feet at the Golden Bridge in the afternoon. Luckily, the water level has come under that mark within an hour,” Sumera told reporters.

- Advertisement -

As a precautionary measure, 280 people living near the river bank in Bharuch town were shifted to safer places, he said.

“We will allow them to return home once the water level is below 22 feet. We have deployed our teams in each taluka to monitor the situation and take necessary action,” Sumera said.

In the neighbouring Narmada district, authorities have asked people living in 28 villages of Nandod, Garudeshwar and Tilakwada talukas to avoid going near the river bank, the release said. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IMD warns of intense rains in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra

The Hills Times -
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots 10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village 10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin 10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences