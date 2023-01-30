15 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 30, 2023
type here...

380 people held for various offences in Kochi

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOCHI, Jan 29 (PTI): As many as 380 people were arrested for drunken driving, use or possession of drugs and publicly consuming alcohol from various parts of the port-city during an hours-long checking by the police.

A top city police officer said that 370 cases were registered during the three-and-a-half hour long operation, which began on Saturday night, for rash and negligent driving, drunken driving, use or possession of drugs, publicly consuming alcohol and under the Kerala Gaming Act.

- Advertisement -

Of the 370 cases, 242 were for drunken driving and 26 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 23 for rash and negligent driving, the officer said.

“Such operations were carried out in the recent past and more will be carried out in the coming future. These will be surprise or unexpected operations,” the officer said.

He also said that as part of its initiative to make the city safer and monitor as well as prevent anti-social activities, police are going to make it mandatory for shops which are open late into the night to install CCTV cameras facing the establishment and the road.

“This will also be helpful for the shop owners,” the officer said.

- Advertisement -

He further said that many people when stopped by police at night give the excuse that they are going for tea to a nearby shop.

“The CCTVs will help us verify such claims,” the officer said.

He said a list of such establishments, which are open late into the night, was being prepared and once that was done, they will be asked to install the CCTV cameras within a week or so.

Meanwhile, during the checking which began on the previous night and ended during the wee hours of Sunday morning, an officer was injured when two persons on a bike did not stop during the inspection and hit him, breaking one of his arms, police said.

Mouni Roy’s Breath-Taking Vacation Picture
Mouni Roy’s Breath-Taking Vacation Picture
VAANI KAPOOR’S SNAZZY DRESSES
VAANI KAPOOR’S SNAZZY DRESSES
Times Malaika Arora Spilled The Sass In Coordinated Outfits
Times Malaika Arora Spilled The Sass In Coordinated Outfits
Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan Steals The Show And How
Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan Steals The Show And How
Bts’ Jin-Inspired Trendy Bags For All Occasions
Bts’ Jin-Inspired Trendy Bags For All Occasions
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

MV Ganga Vilas cruise ship to leave Kolkata today for Sundarbans

The Hills Times - 0
Mouni Roy’s Breath-Taking Vacation Picture VAANI KAPOOR’S SNAZZY DRESSES Times Malaika Arora Spilled The Sass In Coordinated Outfits Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan Steals The Show And How Bts’ Jin-Inspired Trendy Bags For All Occasions