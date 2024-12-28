550 women from Assam to transform Jagiroad OSAT Plant

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: In a landmark initiative aimed at revolutionizing Assam’s industrial and economic landscape, 550 young women from the state are undergoing specialized training at Tata Electronics facilities, including the OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) Plant in Vemagal, Bengaluru, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota announced on Saturday.

These apprentices are being equipped with cutting-edge skills to play a pivotal role in the upcoming OSAT facility at Jagiroad, Assam, set to be one of the largest in the region.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, during a visit to the Vemagal plant, praised the advanced manufacturing technologies and expressed optimism about the transformative impact the Jagiroad facility will have on Assam’s economy and employment scenario.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Kota informed that he interacted with the apprentices, commending their energy, enthusiasm, and technical proficiency.

“This initiative, under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlights Assam’s commitment to fostering innovation and creating world-class talent. These young women are not just learning new skills but are also poised to drive the semiconductor revolution in the region,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Jagiroad facility is expected to significantly enhance economic growth and generate employment opportunities, establishing Assam as a key player in India's burgeoning semiconductor industry.

Meanwhile, the Jagiroad facility is expected to significantly enhance economic growth and generate employment opportunities, establishing Assam as a key player in India’s burgeoning semiconductor industry.

Chief Secretary Kota also conveyed the Chief Minister’s best wishes to the apprentices and thanked the leadership of Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd., including Shri Randhir Thakur, Shri Charan Gurumurthy, and Shri Ashish Mishra, for their support in this transformative initiative.

Furthermore, the 550 trainees are set to return to Assam as trailblazers, marking a new chapter in the state’s industrial journey and empowering the Northeast with opportunities and innovation.