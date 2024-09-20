28 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 20, 2024
type here...

AAP, Cong in war of words over future of Goa alliance

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas criticised the Congress for allowing a mega housing project

PANAJI, Sept 19: The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, which fought the Lok Sabha polls in Goa as allies, on Thursday engaged in a verbal tussle over the future of the INDI alliance.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar’s statement that the alliance between his party and AAP was just for the Lok Sabha polls, Amit Palekar of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said it would not hesitate to form a “third front” in the future.

People want the two parties to be allies and this is what led to Congress’ Viriato Fernandes winning the South Goa Lok Sabha seat, said Palekar, who is chief of Goa AAP.

“We will support the alliance but if statements like the one made by Patkar continue, then AAP is ready to form a third front in Goa,” Palekar asserted.

During the day, AAP MLA Venzy Viegas criticised the Congress for allowing a mega housing project, being helmed by Bhutani Infra, in south Goa allegedly at the cost of the environment.

- Advertisement -

It was the Congress which gave permission to the project in 2007 and 2011 and AAP “will become a part of this sin as it is in alliance with the party”, Viegas claimed.

“We are allies. We ensured their candidate won from South Goa Lok Sabha seat. But if they don’t want an alliance, so bet it,” the MLA added.

State Congress chief Patkar was unavailable for comments.

Meanwhile, Goa BJP spokesperson Giriraj Pai Vernekar said the tussle showed the hypocrisy of the INDI alliance.

- Advertisement -

The AAP calls Congress corrupt and then allies with it, which shows the claims of clean politics of the former are a farce, Vernekar said.

Asserting that the AAP had earlier levelled allegations against another ally Vijai Sardesai, Vernekar said it shows the opposition is weak and cannot take on the ruling BJP.

“The INDI alliance is a fraud and people of Goa must reject such opportunistic and dishonest politics,” the BJP leader said. (PTI)

8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Indian women crush Georgia; Gukesh leads men to victory over China

The Hills Times -
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend