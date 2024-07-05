30 C
Amritpal Singh to Be Flown to Delhi for Swearing-In Ceremony

July 5, Friday: Amritpal Singh, the chief of Waris Punjab De and recently elected Member of Parliament from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib constituency, is set to be flown to Delhi today for his swearing-in ceremony. Singh, who has been incarcerated in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam since April 2023 under the National Security Act, was granted a four-day parole to attend the event.

Singh will be airlifted to Delhi in a military aircraft and accompanied by an 8-9 member police team from Punjab under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar (Rural) Tejbir Singh Hundal. The parole conditions are stringent, prohibiting Singh and his relatives from making public statements or engaging in any activities that could compromise national security.

The people in Singh’s village are eagerly awaiting the oath-taking ceremony, which marks a significant moment for his supporters. Singh’s temporary release will be closely monitored by security personnel to ensure compliance with the outlined conditions.

