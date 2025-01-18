Assam Govt invites entries for Tribal Film Competition 2025

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: The a Assam Institute of Research for Tribals and Scheduled Castes (AIRTS), under the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain), Government of Assam, has announced a unique opportunity for filmmakers to participate in a competition celebrating India’s rich tribal culture, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Saturday.

The event, which will take place during the National Tribal and Literature Festival in February 2025, invites short films and documentaries that reflect the cultures, traditions, and heritage of tribal communities across the country.

Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their works in any tribal language of India, accompanied by English subtitles.

The deadline for submission has been set for January 25, 2025, and entries can be emailed to airtscghy@gmail.com.

Visual storytelling that brings tribal life and traditions to the forefront is the focus of this competition, with entries required to be produced after 2020.

The competition promises to honor the creative and technical achievements of participants, with awards to be presented in categories such as Best Short Film, Best Documentary, Best Director, and Best Cinematography.

Meanwhile, the screening of selected films and the award ceremony will be held on the same day, making it a pivotal moment for filmmakers to showcase their talents.

Pegu took to the micro-blogging site X to promote the initiative, emphasizing its significance in promoting tribal culture and encouraging filmmakers to participate.

He also expressed hope that the competition would provide a vibrant platform for tribal communities to tell their stories and share their unique heritage with a broader audience.

The festival committee has assured a fair and transparent selection process, with the jury’s decisions being final.

The competition will not only celebrate tribal cultures but also preserve their legacy for future generations through the art of filmmaking.

Further details are available in the official advertisement released by the AIRTS.