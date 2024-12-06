19 C
Assam to launch Rooftop Solar Camp with TATA in 2025

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: In a significant move to promote sustainable energy solutions, Assam Minister of Power, Sports, and Youth Welfare, Nandita Gorlosa, announced a productive meeting with the TATA group to discuss the upcoming Rooftop Solar Awareness Camp, set to launch in 2025, a press release said on Friday.

Minister Gorlosa on the micro-blogging site X expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are pleased to have the support of one of India’s largest industrial groups in driving Assam’s shift towards green power.”

The initiative is poised to play a crucial role in advancing the state’s green energy transition and promoting renewable energy sources.

Additionally, the rooftop solar initiative will increase awareness about solar energy and encourage its adoption by households and businesses in Assam.

Meanwhile, this move is aligned with the state government’s efforts to enhance sustainable energy solutions and reducing the carbon footprint.

Minister Gorlosa further emphasized that this project is an essential part of Assam’s broader goal to harness clean energy for a sustainable future.

The Rooftop Solar Awareness Camp is expected to provide crucial information and resources, equipping the people of Assam with the knowledge needed to adopt solar energy solutions.

“This collaboration follows the successful initiatives in healthcare and demonstrates our commitment to harnessing renewable energy for a more sustainable future”, Gorlosa added.

