Battle lines drawn as CPI(M) set to elect new general secretary

Madurai (TN), April 5: As the CPI(M) is set to pick its next general secretary, speculation is rife over who would take charge of the largest Left party in the country, with the names of M A Baby and Ashok Dhawale figuring prominently.

According to sources, Baby, a Politburo member since 2012, is a strong contender for the post. He has the backing of the party’s Kerala unit.

A section in the party is pitching for All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) president Ashok Dhawale as agricultural issues remain in focus and the CPI(M) is looking at expanding its base in rural areas.

As the party has stressed on building Left unity and a platform for secular, democratic forces to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dhawale’s supporters feel that he would be a better fit for the role.

The sources said Dhawale also has the backing of the West Bengal lobby and many feel that he will be helpful for the party in the Hindi belt.

Some leaders also feel that choosing Baby for the post may limit the party to Kerala.

With the INDIA opposition bloc being an important political formation against the BJP at the Centre, concerns are also there over the party’s role in the coalition with Baby at the helm of affairs, as the CPI(M) and the Congress are at loggerheads in Kerala.

Mohammed Salim, another senior Politburo member, is also among those being considered. However, the sources said Salim has expressed his desire to continue as the secretary of the party’s West Bengal unit.

The name of B V Raghavulu, a leader from Telangana and the seniormost CPI(M) Politburo member, is also doing the rounds, while another section of the party feels that Brinda Karat, a firebrand leader, should be considered for the post.

While the CPI(M) has imposed an age limit of 75 years for Central Committee members, relaxations can be given in some cases. However, the issue is yet to be discussed.

In the past, battle lines have been drawn several times between the party’s Kerala and West Bengal lobbies.

In 1996, when Jyoti Basu was offered the prime ministerial position, the Kerala lobby had taken a stand against it and Basu had turned down the offer. There was also a difference of opinion between the two lobbies on withdrawing support to the Manmohan Singh government in 2007.

In 2015, when Sitaram Yechury was picked as the Left party’s general secretary, the Kerala leaders had backed S R Pillai, who later withdrew from the race.

On Sunday, the outgoing Central Committee will recommend the names for the election of the new members at the 24th CPI(M) congress here.

Delegates can raise objections with regard to any of the names proposed. They can also recommend new names, with the prior approval of the members concerned.

The Central Committee would also elect from among its members the Politburo, including the general secretary. The number of Politburo members is decided by the Central Committee.

The general secretary’s post in the CPI(M) fell vacant after Yechury died last year. Prakash Karat took charge as the party’s interim coordinator after Yechury’s demise.

According to the CPI-M’s constitution, the All-India Party Congress is the supreme organ of the organisation and is convened by the Central Committee ordinarily once every three years. (PTI)

RSS mouthpiece article on church properties shows their ‘true mindset’: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram/Kozhikode, April 5: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that a recent article in a RSS mouthpiece about the property owned in the country by the Catholic Church indicates the “true mindset” of the right-wing organisation and the alleged “majority communalism of the Sangh Parivar”.

In a statement issued by his office, Vijayan said that though the article was removed from the website of the RSS mouthpiece, it gives some “negative signals”.

The CM also alleged that it should be seen as part of “a grand plan to target the minority groups one by one and destroy them step by step”.

A similar view was expressed by Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan who claimed that the article shows that the RSS has now set its eyes on the property of the church.

In his statement, the CM further claimed that it also shows the Sangh Parivar’s “intense majority communalism which is against other religious communities”.

Vijayan urged all progressive democratic secular movements to jointly resist such moves.

Satheesan, while speaking to reporters in Kozhikode, claimed that in the article the RSS has asked the central government to acquire the over seven crore hectares of land belonging to the Catholic Church.

He contended that according to the RSS, the church property was illegally leased during the British era.

Satheesan claimed that the RSS demand in the article came on the same day when the Waqf Bill was passed in the Parliament.

“We warned that if the Waqf Bill is passed, the Church Bill will follow,” he added.

The opposition leader said that such actions indicate that while the Sangh Parivar was trying to appease Christians in Kerala, it was attacking them in the rest of the country.

He expressed hope that the Christians will recognise them as “wolves in sheep’s clothing”. (PTI)