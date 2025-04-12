22.5 C
Bellatrix Aerospace expands to US, plans manufacturing unit in Delaware

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, April 11: Bengaluru-based space sector start-up Bellatrix Aerospace on Friday announced expansion of operations to the US and unveiled plans to set up propulsion systems manufacturing unit in Delaware to cater to the US market.

Bellatrix has hired Chris MacDonald, a founder of a satellite telecommunications company, as its vice president to lead its US operations.

The start-up said it has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with one of the prominent US satellite manufacturers to be their preferred propulsion partner.

“Expanding into the US has always been one of our top priorities, and with three consecutive successful propulsion missions, we believe our expertise in propulsion, reliability, and repeatable process excellence is a perfect fit for the rapidly growing US commercial market and our products are a perfect fit for the US satellite constellations,” Yashas Karanam, COO & Co-Founder of Bellatrix Aerospace said.

Bellatrix Aerospace manufactures sustainable space propulsion system and was the first to develop high-performance green propulsion alternatives in India and integrated heater-less hollow cathodes in Hall-effect thrusters for commercial use globally.

The start-up has space-qualified technologies with three successful missions and works with ISRO and leading global commercial players to drive innovation in space exploration and satellite operations.

“We’re bringing Bellatrix’s cutting-edge satellite propulsion tech stateside, with plans to launch a US-based manufacturing facility in the coming months,” MacDonald, said in a LinkedIn post.

He said with industry leading lead times, cutting-edge propulsion systems, and unmatched cost-efficiency, Bellatrix is redefining what’s possible in space propulsion.

“Beyond offering a reliable propulsion solution, we are committed to being a trusted partner in achieving mission success,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald has also served as Director of Business Development for Terran Orbital and Astra. (PTI)

