Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma condoles death in North East Express derailment in Bihar

Guwahati, Oct 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed grief and gave heartfelt condolences on October 12 to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the North East Express derailment in Bihar’s Buxar district on October 11.

A total of 4 passengers including one child has died in the mishap, while more than 70 others have been injured. A relief train carrying the stranded passengers has departed from Raghunathpur for Kamakhya junction.

The chief minister of Assam took to platform X to express his grief, “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the quick recovery of those injured. A relief train has already departed from Raghunathpur for Kamakhya Junction to bring back the stranded passengers of Train 12506”.

The railways have announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased who lost their lives in the unfortunate train mishap.

As per sources, a total of 21 trains have been been diverted and two trains cancelled.