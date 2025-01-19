BJP, Congress to clash with Constitution-Ambedkar rallies, campaigns over next few days in MP

BHOPAL, Jan 18: Top leaders of the BJP and Congress will take part in several programmes in Madhya Pradesh related to the Constitution over the next few days as both parties continue their acrimonious political fight over the apex document and its chief architect Babasaheb Ambedkar.

For the ruling BJP, Union ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari among others will address rallies from January 20-21 under the party’s ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan’, with a leader telling PTI on Saturday that the dates of these visits will be finalised soon.

The BJP launched Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan in MP on January 11.

The Congress will hold a mega rally on January 27 in Mhow, the birthplace of Babasaheb Ambedkar, near Indore, in which party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate.

The Congress’ rally in Mhow will launch its ‘Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan’ campaign with the aim of saving the Constitution and people’s rights, AICC general secretary in charge of MP and Assam political affairs Jitendra Singh had said last week.

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891 in the military cantonment of Mhow, now officially known as Dr Ambedkar Nagar.

“Under the Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan, several programmes are being held and senior leaders will take part. The campaign will end on January 25,” MP BJP media cell chief Ashish Agrawal told PTI.

Meanwhile, NSUI national spokesperson Viraj Yadav said the Congress’ January 27 mega rally will also be attended by chief ministers of several states, all CWC members etc.

Preparations are in full sway under MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari to ensure a massive crowd assembles for the rally, Yadav added.

The Lok Sabha poll campaign saw Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders attacking the BJP with claims that the ruling party intended to change the Constitution and end reservations if it got more than 400 seats.

Recently, the opposition upped the ante against Amit Shah after accusing him of disrespecting Ambedkar during a speech in Parliament. (PTI)